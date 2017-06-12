Jefferson school board hires GATE, EL...

Jefferson school board hires GATE, ELL, math teachers

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

The School District of Jefferson Board of Education approved hiring three new staff members for the next school year: a math teacher, gifted/talented coordinator/technology integrator and English Language Learners teacher. Jason Marin of Jefferson gained the board's approval as a new Jefferson High School math teacher, to replace John Stellmacher, who is retiring this year.

