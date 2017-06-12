Jean R. Norman
Mrs. Jean R. Norman joined her Lord early on May 23rd, 2017, when she crossed the Jordan River into her heavenly home. Her life of faith will be celebrated on Saturday, May 27th, at Wateree Baptist Church; visitation will be at 10 am, service at 11 am, and interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery following the funeral.
