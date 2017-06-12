Hearing in car crash June 29

A preliminary hearing has been set for a 25-year-old Rio man charged in a November 2016 single-vehicle crash in which he and his three passengers were injured. Samuel T. Kolakowski is chargA ed with three counts each of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury in connection with the Town of Colda SSpring crash.

