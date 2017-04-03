Whitewater parking for school eyed

A request by the Whitewater Unified School District to eliminate parking during the school day in front of Lincoln Elementary School on South Prince Street, between Highland and Peck streets, was discussed by the Whitewater Common Council on Thursday. City Manager Cameron Clapper made a brief presentation to the council on the WUSD request.

