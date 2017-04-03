Whitewater man sentenced to 30 months...

Whitewater man sentenced to 30 months in prison for meth charge

A Whitewater man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to possessing drug paraphernalia to store methamphetamine . David Coulson, 33, was arrested with two other people in late July and early August when law enforcement agencies came across three meth-cooking sites in Walworth County.

