Whitewater man reported near school with gun arrested peacefully

Friday Apr 7

Officers with the Whitewater Police Department and Walworth County Sheriff's Office position themselves outside a house on Walworth Avenue near South Elizabeth Street where the person inside was reported to be near an area school with a weapon earlier Friday afternoon. He surrendered peacefully to police shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

