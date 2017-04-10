Whitewater man charged after Friday SWAT standoff
Walworth County prosecutors have filed burglary and disorderly conduct charges against the Whitewater man reportedly seen Friday with a weapon near the Whitewater Middle School. Daniel S. Erdman, 31, of 1033 W. Walworth Ave., told police after an hours-long standoff at his residence that he had ridden his bicycle near the middle school carrying his BB gun pistol outfitted with a laser sight in his hip holster, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
