Pet oxygen mask given to Whitewater
Invisible Fence of Southern Wisconsin made the donation as part of the company's Project Breathe program, which tries to equip every fire station in the country and Canada with pet oxygen masks, according to a news release. The group already has donated more than 12,400 masks, and more than 150 pets have been saved by donated masks so far, according to the release.
