Metal Mania

Wisconsin Makers, a regional makerspace/community workshop in Whitewater, held its second annual iron pour Saturday under blue, sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Participants used nails, screwdrivers and other tools to scratch their designs on sand molds.
