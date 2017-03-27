Larry M. Miller, Beloit, WI

Larry M. Miller, 48, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI, after a valiant battle with lymphoma. He was born Oct. 19, 1968, in Beloit, WI, the son of Marvin E. and Emma L. Miller.

