Judge accepts mental illness pleas in 2014 Whitewater stabbing case
A man convicted of trying to murder a Whitewater woman was found not guilty Tuesday because of mental disease or defect. The attempted murder case against Jason L. Grant was about to go to the jury when he changed his plea during the trial Tuesday.
