Gov. candidate to speak in Whitewater
The Democratic Party of Walworth County is hosting a speaker forum Thursday night with gubernatorial candidate Bob Harlow, according to a press release. The event with Harlow is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cravath Lake Community Center, at 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater, according to the release.
