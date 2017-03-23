Whitewater murder suspect gets new lawyer
A Whitewater man charged with murdering his brother-in-law has been assigned a new attorney after a judge removed his previous attorney from the case, according to court records. Walworth County Judge Kristine Drettwan ruled March 3 that attorney Scott McCarthy could not represent Alan M. Johnson, 32, who faces first-degree intentional homicide and burglary charges, because McCarthy could be called to testify as a witness.
