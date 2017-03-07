UW-Whitewater professor to present on...

UW-Whitewater professor to present on Electoral College

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Professor Eric Loepp of the Department of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will be addressing the history of the electoral college, its effects on elections past and its current status during the League of Women Voters program.

