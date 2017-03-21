UW-W brings world's music to Sullivan

UW-W brings world's music to Sullivan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Music education students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater brought their celebrated "Sounds and Visions" enrichment program to Sullivan Elementary School Friday, with the theme of "Music Around the World." At a number of different stations, students learned about different musical concepts and even got to try out different instruments themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) 2 hr Jeelander Kjeilland 4
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC