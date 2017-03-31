Toddler found alone, along highway in...

Toddler found alone, along highway in Whitewater

Friday Mar 31

A toddler is okay after being found walking alone, in the rain, along a highway in Whitewater. Two people found the two year old girl on the side of Highway 12 Thursday afternoon.

