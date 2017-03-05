Terminally ill boy gets special chanc...

Terminally ill boy gets special chance to learn how to ski

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

Nearly 100 people showed up to a local ski mountain to cheer on a terminally ill boy from Illinois as he learned how to ski for the first time. Family and friends showed up to Cascade Mountain in Portage on Sunday to watch as 12-year-old Frank Carpino finally got his chance to ski down the mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC