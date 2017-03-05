Terminally ill boy gets special chance to learn how to ski
Nearly 100 people showed up to a local ski mountain to cheer on a terminally ill boy from Illinois as he learned how to ski for the first time. Family and friends showed up to Cascade Mountain in Portage on Sunday to watch as 12-year-old Frank Carpino finally got his chance to ski down the mountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC