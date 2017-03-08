Rumors of widespread ICE raids false: police
Over the past month, the only documented incidents that area law enforcement agencies have reported were specific incidents of individuals being targeted for apprehension due to criminal warrants for their arrests. "Every day, as part of routine operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations teams target and arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation's immigration laws," said Gail Montenegro, an ICE public affairs officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC