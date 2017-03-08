Rumors of widespread ICE raids false:...

Rumors of widespread ICE raids false: police

Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Over the past month, the only documented incidents that area law enforcement agencies have reported were specific incidents of individuals being targeted for apprehension due to criminal warrants for their arrests. "Every day, as part of routine operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations teams target and arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation's immigration laws," said Gail Montenegro, an ICE public affairs officer.

Whitewater, WI

