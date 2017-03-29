Public invited to annual iron pour at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater
Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Participants will be provided a square-shaped "scratch" mold that they can personalize with their own design.
