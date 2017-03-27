Prosecutor: Man faces fifth intoxicated driving charge while driving on revoked license
A man faces his fifth intoxicated driving charge after police say they stopped him in Whitewater for driving with a revoked license for the second time in five years, according to a criminal complaint. On March 26, a Walworth County sheriff's deputy stopped Antonio Fernandez Cruz, 43, of Fort Atkinson at about 6:55 p.m. at West Main Street and Indian Mound Parkway, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
