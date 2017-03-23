A Passover Seder service and meal hosted by Fairhaven in Whitewater is set for 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Fairhaven's Fellowship Hall, 435 W. Starin Road. Passover Seder and meal at Fairhaven in Whitewater A Passover Seder service and meal hosted by Fairhaven in Whitewater is set for 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Fairhaven's Fellowship Hall, 435 W. Starin Road.

