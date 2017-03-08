Over 200 protest area oil pipeline
About 200 persons gathered in Whitewater Saturday to protest the possible expansion of an oil pipeline on the outskirts of the city. They gathered on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus and then traveled via Prince, Main and Whitewater streets to Cravath Lakefront Park, where many spoke to the crowd.
