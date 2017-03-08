Over 200 protest area oil pipeline

Over 200 protest area oil pipeline

Monday Mar 6

About 200 persons gathered in Whitewater Saturday to protest the possible expansion of an oil pipeline on the outskirts of the city. They gathered on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus and then traveled via Prince, Main and Whitewater streets to Cravath Lakefront Park, where many spoke to the crowd.

