Other Views: Budget proposal would de...

Other Views: Budget proposal would devastate UW athletics

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The student-athletes of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater would like to voice their concern about Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal. Specifically, our concern is with the section that would allow students to voluntarily opt out of paying the allocable fee portion of their student bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC