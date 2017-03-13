Man pleads guilty to meth manufacturing
A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to manufacturing methamphetamine after he was released on bond for possessing materials to make the drug a few months earlier. Patrick A. Gerber, 38, formerly of Whitewater, reached an agreement to enter guilty pleas from two cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC