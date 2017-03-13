Makers' iron pour on April 1

Makers' iron pour on April 1

Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace located in Whitewater, invites the public to participate in its second annual iron pour on Saturday, April 1. This is a family-friendly event, with adults and children of all ages welcome. The doors open at 9 a.m. Participants will be provided a square-shaped "scratch" mold that they can personalize with their own design.

