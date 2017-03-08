Local police dismiss immigration rumors
Law enforcement officials said they don't believe federal immigration agents have conducted raids recently in parts of Rock and Walworth counties, despite rumors to the contrary. Yolanda Pena of Beloit, coordinator of FoodWIse in Walworth County, said she heard rumors through social media and conversations that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in Whitewater and Beloit.
