Lecture series at Fort Club
The Fort Atkinson Club will kick off its Spring Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 14, with a talk titled "American Indian Treaties of the Upper Great Lakes: How We Know What We Know." Anthony Gulig, an associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will examine how we know what we know about American Indian treaties of this area and why such understanding is important.
