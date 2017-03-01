Judge disqualifies attorney in Whitewater murder case

A Walworth County judge disqualified the attorney for a Whitewater man charged with murder because the attorney might be called to testify as a witness. Alan M. Johnson, 32, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary after prosecutors say he fatally shot his brother-in-law, Ken Myszkewicz, 43, on Oct. 25 after breaking into Myszkewicz's Whitewater home.

