Judge disqualifies attorney in Whitewater murder case
A Walworth County judge disqualified the attorney for a Whitewater man charged with murder because the attorney might be called to testify as a witness. Alan M. Johnson, 32, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary after prosecutors say he fatally shot his brother-in-law, Ken Myszkewicz, 43, on Oct. 25 after breaking into Myszkewicz's Whitewater home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC