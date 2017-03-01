Judge disqualifies attorney in Whitew...

Judge disqualifies attorney in Whitewater murder case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Walworth County judge disqualified the attorney for a Whitewater man charged with murder because the attorney might be called to testify as a witness. Alan M. Johnson, 32, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary after prosecutors say he fatally shot his brother-in-law, Ken Myszkewicz, 43, on Oct. 25 after breaking into Myszkewicz's Whitewater home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC