Fort school board hopefuls share views

Three candidates running for two open seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 4 election shared their views during a candidate forum Monday night. Answering questions generated by the school district were incumbent Victoria Hachtel and newcomers Benjamin Knowles and Dick Schultz.

