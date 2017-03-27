DNR, UW faculty, Walleyes for Tomorro...

DNR, UW faculty, Walleyes for Tomorrow join forces to study value of Green Bay fishery

Contact : Mike Donofrio, DNR fisheries team supervisor in Peshtigo, 715-582-5050, Michael.Donofrio@wisconsin.gov ; Jennifer Sereno, DNR communications, 608-770-8084, [email protected] ; John Stoll, Public and Environmental Affairs Department chairman, UW-Green Bay, 920-465-2358: [email protected] ; Matthew Winden, Fiscal and Economic Research Center Associate Director, UW-Whitewater, 262-472-5579, [email protected] GREEN BAY -- Starting Saturday, anglers who fish in Green Bay will be asked to participate in a new study designed to calculate the social, recreational and economic impact of the region's fishery.

