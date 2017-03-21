Badger Chordhawks' Chorus welcomes new assistant director

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Clinton Topper Adam Gracyalny of Beloit, Wis., has taken the position of assistant Director with the Badger Chordhawks Chorus. Steve Kumlander, President of the Rock Valley Chapter, is proud to announce that Adam Gracyalny of Beloit, Wis., has taken the position of assistant Director with the Badger Chordhawks Chorus.

