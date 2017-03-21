Badger Chordhawks' Chorus welcomes ne...

Badger Chordhawks' Chorus welcomes new assistant director

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Independent Register

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Clinton Topper Adam Gracyalny of Beloit, Wis., has taken the position of assistant Director with the Badger Chordhawks Chorus. Steve Kumlander, President of the Rock Valley Chapter, is proud to announce that Adam Gracyalny of Beloit, Wis., has taken the position of assistant Director with the Badger Chordhawks Chorus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) 11 hr Jeelander Kjeilland 4
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC