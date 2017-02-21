Whitewater OKs zoning for new apartments

The WhiteA water Common Council ThursA day approved zoning changes for 10 properties, in whole or in part, for a new 64-unit apartment building for DLK Enterprises. Acting on the recommendation of the Planning and Architectural Review Commission, the council approved switching 10 properties from a R-3 Multi-Family Residential District designation to an R-3A University Residential Density Occupancy Overlay District.

