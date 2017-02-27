Whitewater OKs - Spilot for school su...

Whitewater OKs - Spilot for school support staff sub pay hike

The Whitewater Unified School District School Board on Monday approved a pilot program that, starting on March 13, will increase the pay of substitute staff members - paraprofessionals, health aides and secretaries - to the same rate as substitute teachers. According to WUSD business director Nathan Jaeger and District Administrator Dr. Mark Elworthy, there currently is a pay difference of roughly $15 for a full day and $8 for a half-day between a substitute teacher and a substitute non-teaching staff member.

