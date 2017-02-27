Whitewater OKs - Spilot for school support staff sub pay hike
The Whitewater Unified School District School Board on Monday approved a pilot program that, starting on March 13, will increase the pay of substitute staff members - paraprofessionals, health aides and secretaries - to the same rate as substitute teachers. According to WUSD business director Nathan Jaeger and District Administrator Dr. Mark Elworthy, there currently is a pay difference of roughly $15 for a full day and $8 for a half-day between a substitute teacher and a substitute non-teaching staff member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC