Whitewater OKs - Spilot for school support staff sub pay hike

The Whitewater Unified School District School Board on Monday approved a pilot program that, starting on March 13, will increase the pay of substitute staff members - paraprofessionals, health aides and secretaries - to the same rate as substitute teachers. According to WUSD business director Nathan Jaeger and District Administrator Dr. Mark Elworthy, there currently is a pay difference of roughly $15 for a full day and $8 for a half-day between a substitute teacher and a substitute non-teaching staff member.

