Whitewater cancels Spring Splash event
This official cancellation comes less than a week after an hour-long city council discussion where council members and city officials criticized what the crowds from last year's event did to the city following the event. The release emphasized the event itself was well organized and ran safely, but problems emerged when large crowds left the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Field of Dreams (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC