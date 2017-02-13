UW-Whitewater offers gardening workshops
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is offering two free gardening workshops in February and March, looking at pruning, managing weeds and landscape prep for the upcoming growing season. Facebook.com/wisconsincooperataiveextension The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is offering two free gardening workshops in February and March, looking at pruning shrubs and trees, managing weeds, and landscape and lawn prep for the upcoming growing season.
