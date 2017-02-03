UW-W welcomes K-9 Officer Hawk
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Police Department on Tuesday introduced its new K-9 officer, Hawk, to students and staff on campus. A rescue animal, the Australian cattle dog is working with Officer Kelsey Servi, who trained to be Hawk's handler.
