Students play key role in addressing ...

Students play key role in addressing Madison's emergency service shortage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

As a shortage of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians grips Wisconsin, a state Legislature special committee and University of Wisconsin students are working toward fillings gaps and providing services across larger areas. proposed a resolution Feb. 1 to regionalize and combine different emergency services across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Field of Dreams (Oct '14) Oct '14 Fred 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC