Public Record for Feb. 14, 2017
A 16-YEAR-OLD BELOIT GIRL, at 3:14 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Youth Services Center on suspicion of fourth-degree sexual assault by touching the chest of another juvenile inmate. --AN 11-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 7:32 p.m. Friday at the Rock County Youth Services Center on suspicion of two counts of assault by prisoner and one count of battery by prisoner.
