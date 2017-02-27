Prosecutor wants defense attorney dis...

Prosecutor wants defense attorney disqualified in Whitewater murder

37 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Walworth County prosecutor asked a judge Wednesday to disqualify the defense attorney for a Whitewater man charged with murder because the attorney might be called to testify as a witness. Alan M. Johnson, 32, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary charges.

