Probation given for Fort embezzlement

4 hrs ago

A former employee of Spacesaver Corp. in Fort Atkinson has been sentenced to three years on probation for embezzling more than $47,000 of company funds while she was working there. Through a plea agreement with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Sally Heckert, 41, of Whitewater recently pleaded no contest to the theft in business setting of more than $10,000.

