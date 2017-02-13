Police make arrests in Whitewater robberies

Whitewater police on Friday announced the arrest of three men suspected in a December armed robbery and another man suspected in a March robbery. Police have arrested Nathan Etheridge, 26; Eric J. Fairchild, 34; and Ryan Haynes, 42, on suspicion they were involved with a Dec. 6 armed robbery of La Preferida, a grocery store at 132 W. Main St. in Whitewater, according to police news release.

