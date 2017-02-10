Pair plead guilty to Jefferson liquor store robbery
Two men who admitted to holding up a Jefferson liquor store last February were arrested within an hour near the Johnson Creek outlet mall after buying a pair of shoes, according to plea hearings last week in federal court. James Mizener, 48, of Palmyra, and Nicholas S. Wosinski, 27, of Whitewater, admitted in separate plea hearings to the Feb. 5, 2016, armed robbery of the Pitz Stop Liquor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Field of Dreams (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC