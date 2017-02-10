Pair plead guilty to Jefferson liquor...

Pair plead guilty to Jefferson liquor store robbery

Two men who admitted to holding up a Jefferson liquor store last February were arrested within an hour near the Johnson Creek outlet mall after buying a pair of shoes, according to plea hearings last week in federal court. James Mizener, 48, of Palmyra, and Nicholas S. Wosinski, 27, of Whitewater, admitted in separate plea hearings to the Feb. 5, 2016, armed robbery of the Pitz Stop Liquor.

