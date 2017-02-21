Jefferson High grad Gilbert first frosh station manager at UW-W
Amanda Gilbert is the first freshman radio station manager in the history of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but she's not exactly a newbie. In fact, the 2016 Jefferson High School graduate has been working for the station for almost five years and has been interested in radio broadcasting since elementary school.
