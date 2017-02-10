Iranian professor says trip is too risky
Soroush Aslani was going to travel to Canada next week to help his mother with her health issues, but he said he can't risk it after President Donald Trump's executive order. WHITEWATER - Soroush Aslani was supposed to travel to Canada next week and visit his mom, who is dealing with health issues, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Field of Dreams (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC