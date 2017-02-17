Input heard on egg farm expansion
The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee heard input Thursday on a request by Cold Spring Egg Farm Inc. for a conditional-use permit to expand to 50,000 animal units. Located in the Town of Palmyra, Cold Spring Egg Farm has been owned by the Whitewater-based S&R Egg Farm Inc. since it was purchased from Michael's Foods in 1993.
