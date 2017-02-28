Downtown Whitewater seeks nominations...

Downtown Whitewater seeks nominations for board of directors elections

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Downtown Whitewater, Inc. is seeking committed community members to fill the following positions for the 2017 election cycle: one downtown business owner, one downtown property owner, two at-large community members and one University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student representative. The nomination form is available at www.downtownwhitewater.com.

