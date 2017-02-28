Downtown Whitewater seeks nominations for board of directors elections Downtown Whitewater, Inc.'s nomination period for election to fill board member seats will run through March 6. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/02/28/downtown-whitewater-seeks-nominations-board-directors-elections/98534740/ Downtown Whitewater, Inc. is seeking committed community members to fill the following positions for the 2017 election cycle: one downtown business owner, one downtown property owner, two at-large community members and one University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student representative. The nomination form is available at www.downtownwhitewater.com.

