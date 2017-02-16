Donald Harry Jones, Janesville, WI
Donald Harry Jones, 83, a long-time Janesville resident, died February 14, 2017 at Fairhaven in Whitewater. Donald was born in Beloit, WI on May 13, 1923, the son of Harry P. and Marjorie Jones.
