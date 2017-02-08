Artist Keefe plans Feb. 11-12 painting demonstration
Whitewater native and artist Shelby Keefe places name tags next to her paintings, which will be on display from Feb. 10 to March 29 at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center. When: Exhibit hangs from Feb. 10-March 29. Guest reception is from 1-4 Saturday, Feb. 11, and painting demonstration is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets: Registration payments of $20 for alliance members and $25 for nonmembers can be made to the Whitewater Arts Alliance, P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI 53190.
