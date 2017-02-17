3D printing new tool in physics
Students from schools across Jefferson County participated in the 27th annual Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair Saturday at the Hoard Historical Museum. Dr. Steven Sahyun, an associate professor of physics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater offered the keynote address with a presentation on the applications of 3D printing in physics education.
