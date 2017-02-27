3-D printer company CEO at Wisconsin ...

3-D printer company CEO at Wisconsin Makers' open house Saturday

Thursday Feb 23

The president of Blue Dragon LLC will be on hand as Wisconsin Makers debuts its new four-color production 3-D printer during a grand opening celebration Saturday, Feb. 25. Brandon Davis, CEO and president of Blue Dragon LLC, Las Vegas, will speak at the event, which takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at the regional makerspace in Whitewater. "We are honored that Mr. Davis will be attending our grand opening," said Wisconsin Makers Board of Directors President Doug Grall.

Whitewater, WI

